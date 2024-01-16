Senate push to grill govt to go ahead

The Senate's push for a general debate on the implementation of government policies has received the backing of more than 84 senators, according to Senator Kittisak Rattanawaraha.

A group of senators who believe the Pheu Thai-led government has failed to deliver its campaign promise of lifting the country out of economic hardship recently initiated a push for a general debate, as allowed by Section 153 of the constitution.

However, a debate can only be scheduled if at least one-third of all senators, or 84, back the push.

Now that the push has the backing of more than 84 senators, a motion for a general debate is likely to be filed with Senate Speaker Pornpetch Wichitcholchai next week, Mr Kittisak said on Monday.

Ultimately, however, it will be up to the cabinet to pass or reject the motion, he noted.

When asked about senators who decided to vote against the motion, Mr Kittisak said each senator has the right to decide for themselves.

However, he said the senators must remember that the government is duty-bound to answer all questions from the Senate once the motion is passed, including the sentencing of former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra, who has been staying at a hospital outside of prison for the past five months, the 10,000-baht digital wallet handout scheme and other economic issues.

Senator Seree Suwanpanont, the chairman of the House committee on political development and public participation, said he has urged all senators to carefully study the motion to ensure that the debate would benefit the public.

"I'd like to clarify that we are not trying to overthrow the administration. We are seeking answers from the government in order to resolve the country's difficulties," he said.

Mr Seree also urged the government not to interfere with the matter and let senators carry out their duties as outlined by the Constitution.

"This general debate will benefit all Thais. Although we were not elected by the public, we will do our best for the sake of all people before our tenure ends. It is our responsibility and duty," Mr Seree said.

Senator Wanchai Sornsiri was among the senators who abstained from voting as he neither supported nor was opposed to the debate.

He said that the senators who are against the motion believe that it is too soon to criticise the performance of the government and that the current government has yet to have the chance to utilise the budget.