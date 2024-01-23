MP calls for tour of Prayut's residence

Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha

A House committee is set to discuss a fellow panel member's request for a tour of the residence of former premier and privy councillor Prayut Chan-o-cha, which has drawn a backlash from critics.

Wiroj Lakkhanaadisorn, a Move Forward Party (MFP) list MP and chairman of the House committee on military affairs, said on Monday he would propose the request by Jirat Thongsuwan, an MFP MP for Chachoengsao, for discussion in the panel. Mr Jirat was calling for access to film Gen Prayut's residence to see how he is living now his time as prime minister has ended.

The MFP criticised Gen Prayut during his tenure as prime minister for living at a house in a military compound in Bangkok. Gen Prayut, a former army chief, has remained there despite leaving the premiership, citing security reasons.

Mr Jirat also pressed for scrutiny of the armed forces' spending and funds.

Mr Wiroj, a vocal critic of the military, said Mr Jirat's request is a matter to be discussed and decided upon by the panel.

Earlier, Akaradej Wongpitakroj, spokesperson of the United Thai Nation (UTN) Party, a coalition party closely linked to Gen Prayut, said while he welcomed the MFP's proposed scrutiny, the main opposition party should expand its probe to all state agencies.

He also said Mr Jirat should better understand his role and power as an MP and House committee member, or he risks running the panel into disrepute for overstepping his mark.

Also, Jirayu Huangsub, the Defence Ministry spokesperson, said he was afraid it would not be appropriate to grant filming access to Gen Prayut's residence as he now serves on the privy council and is a highly respected figure in the country.

Mr Jirat's proposal also drew flaks from Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana, UTN deputy leader and the party's list MP, who insisted Gen Prayut should be left alone as he is no longer involved in politics.

Mr Thanakorn added that the issue surrounding Gen Prayut's residence had been settled with the Constitutional Court's ruling that the former premier was rightfully occupying the house.

The army also said Gen Prayut had complied with regulations governing the occupation of a military house.

"I can see that the MFP is pursuing its agenda to reform the armed forces and is all fired up to achieve the goal," Mr Thanakorn said.

"However, Mr Jirat should know there is a time and place for everything and for him to think it through before mincing words," he said.

"What is the motive behind the move (to put Gen Prayut on the spot)?" Mr Thanakorn asked.