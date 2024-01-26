Pita denies Move Forward generous on Thaksin case to favour Pheu Thai

Pita Limjaroenrat talks to the press on Thursday when he returned to parliament as an MP of the Move Forward Party. (Photo: Natthawut Wichienbut)

Chief advisor Pita Limjaroenrat has denied any intentional neglect by the Move Forward Party regarding a serious investigation into the case of Thaksin Shinawatra after the Pheu Thai Party rose to power, amid criticism of double standard in the treatment of the convicted former prime minister.

Mr Pita said on Friday that the opposition party was not complacent about the Thaksin case as it had submitted a motion in parliament demanding explanations from the government of the treatment of Thaksin and other inmates facing similar conditions.

Move Forward's strategy does not target individuals, but the party aims to bring fairness back to people, activists and political critics who have been victimised by injustice, leading to their imprisonment of exile abroad, according to the former candidate for prime minister.

"We do not emphasise or target any person individually," he said at his party headquarters. "We are still working in a straightforward manner."

Thaksin currently stays on the 14th floor at the Police General Hospital since his return from self-exile in August last year to serve his eight-year jail term in three cases. He was sent to Bangkok Remand Prison upon his arrival and was immediately admitted to the hospital of the Corrections Department before a transfer to the present hospital, citing his old age of 74 and underlying illness. The move has raised eyebrows as to whether he is actually sick and has spent any time behind bars.

Mr Pita added that the former prime minster was also a victim of political double standards but did not elaborate on the issue.

Move Forward and Pheu Thai were a close ally during the election last year to end an attempt of then prime minister Prayut Chan-o-cha to hold on to power through ballots. Move Forward won the poll but could not form a new government, paying the way for Pheu Thai to lead the administration, which also includes parties which supported Gen Prayut during the contest.

Mr Pita returned to parliament as an MP on Thursday after the Constitutional Court on Wednesday cleared him of the media shareholding allegation. He referred to the six-month suspension from his MP duty as a "detour."

Visiting German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, in a joint press conference with Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin, on Thursday said Mr Pita's return was a positive sign of the progress of democracy in Thailand.

The president also informally met the Move Forward chief advisor on Thursday, according to Mr Pita, who said he thanked him for his concern about "the health of Thai democracy."