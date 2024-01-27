Move Forward Party to censure government in April: Pita

Pita Limjaroenrat, advisory chairman of the Move Forward Party (MFP) greets supporters as he returned to parliament as a list-MP of the MFP on Thursday. (Photo: Nutthawat Wichieanbut)

The opposition Move Forward Party (MFP) aims to begin a censure motion against the Pheu Thai Party-led coalition government in April, it said on Friday

The party will focus on three areas of Pheu Thai's work -- the alleged failure of public administration, general misconduct, and delays in responding to the country's new challenges -- according to MFP list MP Pita Limjaroenrat, who also serves as advisory chairman.

However, he was unable to confirm on Friday whether the government's alleged double standards in its handling of the case of convicted former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra would be included in April's censure motion.

The move could come in the form of a no-confidence debate or a general debate, said Mr Pita.

He dismissed comments by some critics that the MFP was intentionally ignoring Thaksin's case and had failed to seek a serious probe into the alleged preferential treatment offered by the government to Thaksin, the de facto leader of the ruling Pheu Thai Party and a former premier who later fled to live in self-exile to avoid legal charges.

MFP and opposition leader Chaithawat Tulathon had already submitted a motion to the House of Representatives asking the government about this matter, Mr Pita said.

The MFP tends to view the Thaksin case as evidence of an entrenched problem in Thailand whereby real equality for all does not exist, said Mr Pita.

That is why the MFP has proposed an amnesty bill to prevent the rule of law from being abused to benefit certain elites, he said, adding he believes Thaksin was victimised in a previous political ploy but has also benefited from the application of double standards.

"This, however, doesn't mean the current double standard with which he is being treated (preferential treatment) can compensate for the double standard with which he was treated in the past, as there is supposed to be one standard," he said.

Thaksin, 74, was admitted to the Police General Hospital shortly after his return to Thailand on Aug 22. He is said to still be receiving treatment for "life-threatening" health conditions.

On his second day back to work as an MP following a six-month suspension, Mr Pita announced the party's strategic roadmap for 2024.

It has six goals: restoring democracy by pushing for the reform of the military in a new charter rewrite; improving people's quality of life by revamping the state welfare and public transport systems; supporting agricultural development in rural areas; decentralising administrative power through reforming the civil service system; getting rid of authoritarianism in education institutions; and creating more jobs via SMEs.