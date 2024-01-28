MFP 'weakens stance' on lese majeste ahead of key court ruling

Pita Limjaroenrat

The main opposition Move Forward Party (MFP) has shown signs of faltering in its commitment to push for reforms of the lese majeste law ahead of the Constitutional Court's ruling on the party's fate on Jan 31, according to Piyabutr Saengkanokkul, secretary-general of the Progressive Movement (PM).

Taking to his Facebook, the law expert said he disagrees with the party's agenda outline that seeks to implement at least 47 bills this year but made no mention of Section 112. It was announced by Pita Limjaroenrat, the MFP advisory chairman, on Friday.

Mr Pita made the announcement after resuming his duty as MP, following a six-month suspension that was pending a Constitutional Court ruling on his iTV share-holding case. The court ruled on Wednesday the iTV shares he held did not make him ineligible to run for a House seat.

Mr Piyabutr said the media was pressing the party for answers after it found no mention in the bills of the party's plan to amend Section 112 of the Criminal Code.

The academic said he was left to wonder if the party's weakened commitment to the issue suggested the MFP was caving in to the power of the court, seen by some critics as overriding the legislative branch.

Mr Piyabutr said the party may prefer to wait and see its fate on Jan 31.

The same court has set Jan 31 to deliver its ruling on the party in another matter: it has been accused of attempting to end the constitutional democracy with the King as head of state through an election campaign that called for an amendment to the lese majeste law.

"The wait and see tactic is a sign of them softening their stance ahead of the ruling," he said, adding this implied the party was willing to sacrifice everything -- including its ideology -- to survive.

Mr Piyabutr, co-founder of the PM which retains close ties with the MFP, said he hoped the party executives would think the issue through carefully.

Wiroj Lakkhanaadisorn, an MFP list-MP, meanwhile, said the Jan 31 ruling does not bother him. "Even if the party is dissolved, I will shrug my shoulders. Our ideology transcends the physical party. Dissolved or not, the party soldiers on," he said.

Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana, list-MP and deputy leader of the United Thai Nation Party, said the MFP must stop confusing the public by passing off wrongdoing under Section 112 as a political offence.

"It is a criminal charge through and through," he said.