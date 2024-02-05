Move Forward still wants lese majeste absolved under amnesty

Pro-amnesty activists gather at parliament on Feb 1. (Photo: Apichart Jinakul)

A Move Forward Party (MFP) MP Karunpol Thiansuwan insisted on Monday any amnesty bill should seek to absolve lese majeste offences as a special House committee studying an amnesty prepares to convene its first meeting later this week.

The opposition MP said discussions by political parties to thrash out differences about the amnesty plan are welcome, but he stands by the party's principle that lese majeste offences should be included.

Mr Karunpol said he does not think the formation of the ad-hoc committee is an attempt to stall the party-sponsored amnesty bill submitted to the House in early October last year.

The MFP's version of the bill would offer amnesty to all individuals charged in politically motivated cases since the February 2006 protests up until the present time. It has been widely characterised as an attempt to grant a blanket amnesty for lese majeste law offenders.

The House of Representatives last week agreed to set up a special House committee to study an amnesty bill. The 35-member panel, which was proposed by the ruling Pheu Thai Party, comprises eight representatives from the cabinet and 27 others from various parties.

Mr Karunpol said the party will tread carefully when advancing its policy on the lese majeste law in the wake of the Constitutional Court ruling concerning its previous push for changes to the law.

Citing the court's ruling, he said the law must be revised through the legislative channel.

Noppadon Pattama, a Pheu Thai list-MP and member of the special committee studying amnesty, said the panel will hold its first meeting on Thursday to choose its chairman and other positions as well as lay a framework to ensure speedy work.

The party will hold an internal meeting on Tuesday to discuss political offences that would be absolved as well as the periods of time and individuals that the amnesty would cover.

Mr Noppadon also stressed that amnesty should bring about national reconciliation and must not cause more conflicts when asked about the party's approach to lese mejeste offences.

In a related development, Amnesty Thailand on Monday submitted a petition to the government demanding an amnesty for activists and people who face legal actions for political expressions and gatherings.

The group also demanded that people prosecuted for political offences should be temporarily released without condition.

Somkid Chuakhong, the prime minister's deputy secretary-general in charge of political affairs, said the group's demands would be forwarded to the government and to the House of Representatives which is expected to examine the issue later this week.