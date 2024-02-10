Pita under fire over horn stunt

Pita Limjaroenrat, chief adviser to the Move Forward Party, appears at the Pathumwan District Court on Monday after hearing its ruling on his participation in a flash mob protest in 2019. (Photo: Apichart Jinakul)

A political activist group on Friday petitioned the House of Representatives to investigate Move Forward Party (MFP) list-MP and its former leader, Pita Limjaroenrat, for alleged ethical violations, saying he failed to fulfil his duty as a bail bondsman for student activist Tantawan Tuatulanon, who honked a car horn at a royal motorcade on Sunday.

The group, Wannee Kao Klai Kohok Arai (What Lies Have the Move Forward Party Been Telling Today?), led by Democrat member Taenkhun Jit-issara said that when Mr Pita made bail for Ms Tantawan, he assured the court he would make sure Ms Tantawan would not go on to violate any more laws pertaining to the monarchy.

However, a video clip circulating on social media appears to show she may have done that, leading to Mr Taenkhun's suggestion that Mr Pita failed to fulfil his obligations in securing Ms Tantawan's release.

In the clip, the 20-year-old activist and a male friend are seen honking the car's horn at a royal motorcade of HRH Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn. The pair also sped up and tried to move inside the convoy, which prompted police to block them.

According to the group, Mr Pita also displayed inappropriate behaviour and made misleading remarks on several occasions. The petition was submitted to Deputy House Speaker Pichet Chuamuangpan through the Office of the Secretariat of the House.

Democrat MP for Songkhla Chaichana Dechdecho said on Friday Ms Tantawan and her peers who took part in protests under the guise of democracy were known to be supported by a certain political group. He urged police to take action against the activist and expand the probe to those who were pulling the strings behind her and others' activities.

Mr Chaichana said the alleged attempt to move inside the royal convoy showed ill intent. He said the incident underscored his stance that those who violate the lese majeste law should not be eligible for amnesty.

Sonthiya Sawasdee, a former adviser to the House committee on legal affairs, on Friday asked the Metropolitan Police Bureau to investigate whether Ms Tantawan's action was a violation of Section 112 and Section 113 of the Criminal Code.