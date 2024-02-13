Newsmen arrested for photos of protester writing graffiti

Just doing his job, says photographer; freedom of the press seen as under attack

Freelance news photographer Nattaphon Phanphongsanon is in the police van taking him from Thung Song Hong police station to the Criminal Court on Tuesday. (Photo: @TLHR2014 X account)

A freelance news photographer charged and held in custody for photographing a man spray-painting protest graffiti on the outside wall of the Temple of the Emerald Buddha last year has vowed to fight the case in court.

Nattaphon Phanphongsanon said on Tuesday he was just doing his job, and had no other involvement, when he took photos of a man spray-painting an anarchistic symbol alongside the number 112 on the exterior wall of the Temple of the Emerald Buddha on March 28 last year. The number 112 represents Section 112 of the Criminal Code, or the lese-majeste law.

"I followed my news schedule in going there. I did not get involved in it. I knew that my job was to only take photos," he told reporters on Tuesday.

Mr Nattaphon and Nuttaphol Meksobhon, a reporter for online news outlet Prachathai, were taken into custody separately on Monday. The two were charged with showing support for the vandalising of a historical site. They both denied the allegations and are being represented by Thai Lawyers for Human Rights.

They were taken from Thung Song Hong station to the Criminal Court on Tuesday, and police applied to detain them for another 12 days.

Their lawyers applied for their release on bail. The court later approved the request, with posted cash surety of 35,000 baht each. (continues below)

A man is seen using black paint to deface the Temple of the Emerald Buddha on March 28 last year. (File photo: TV screen capture)

Lawyer Kritsadang Nutcharat said the Criminal Court police had opposed bail, arguing they needed moe time to question them further. Five police officers and possibly more witnesses also still needed to be questioned, according to police.

He said legal counsel had argued there was no need for more police interrogation of the defendants, and questioned why their clients were arrested on Monday even though the arrest warrants were approved on May 22 last year.

Mr Nattaphon and Mr Nutthaphol denied having ever received summonses to answer the charges before police served them with the arrest warrants on Monday.

Their arrests have fuelled debate over press freedom, and fears that authorities are trying to silence the media.

Mr Kritsadang condemned his clients' arrest, saying it went against the freedom of the news media in performing their duty. "The media represents the people. If the media cannot perform their duty, the people will not know what is going on," he said.

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin said the government gave the media a free hand, and promised fairness in the case of the two men. "The case will be handled according to the law," he said at Government House.