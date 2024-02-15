No EM for Thaksin?

Former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra waves to his supporters as he arrives at Don Mueang Airport on Aug 22, 2023. (Photo: Pattarapong Chatpattarasill)

Convicted former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra may not be subject to electronic monitoring after his release on parole this weekend, the Department of Probation says.

Pol Lt Col Montri Boonyayothin, deputy director-general of the Department of Probation, said on Wednesday that a parole committee would decide on electronic monitoring.

Often, the committee will exempt convicts who are old and seriously ill from electronic monitoring as there is little risk that they will re-offend while on parole.

"Thaksin met special parole criteria as he is 74 years old and ill [so he may be exempted from electronic monitoring]," Pol Lt Col Montri said.

Thaksin has also met the special parole criteria of having served at least six months of his one-year prison term, according to the Justice Ministry. Under regulations, a convict is eligible for parole after serving at least one-third of his jail term or at least six months if one-third is less than six months, and the remaining term must not exceed 10 years.

Thaksin was among 930 inmates whose release was approved by a Department of Corrections (DoC) parole committee. The DoC's director-general sent the parole list to the justice minister.

Pol Lt Col Montri said that after Thaksin is released on parole, he must report to probation officers every month for four months, after which he may be allowed to report to authorities every two months. But if a probationer remains ill, probation officers will visit them at their residence.

"We will try to ensure the health of those on parole will not be affected. We will ask the parole committee to consider exempting convicts [who meet the criteria] from electronic monitoring," Pol Lt Col Montri.

He went on to say that when released on parole, Thaksin will need "a sponsor" who he will live with.

The Department of Probation is responsible for verifying who is suited to become the sponsor of the probationer, what career he will pursue while on parole, where he will live, and whether he can be self-reliant, he said.

The individual on probation must also stay within a specific area determined by the parole supervisor, he said, adding that if the probationer stays in Bangkok and needs to travel to other provinces, he must seek permission from probation officials. However, a probationer is not allowed to leave the country, Pol Lt Col Montri said.

But he is allowed to appear on television programmes without seeking permission from probation officials. However, he must be careful that what he says during those programmes will not cause damage to others, Pol Lt Col Montri said.

He also said that since Thaksin is old and seriously ill, probation officials will meet Thaksin to explain parole procedures and conditions before his release on parole. He said inmates who meet normal parole criteria must report to probation officials in person within three days before they are released on parole.

DoC director-general Sahakarn Petchnarin said that any prison that has already contacted the Department of Probation could release convicts on parole on Saturday or Sunday.

But if the Department of Probation is not ready, the release may be delayed slightly.

Asked whether Thaksin will be arrested in connection with a lese majeste charge after his release on parole, Mr Sahakarn said such authority rests with public prosecutors.

Thaksin still faces a criminal charge of lese majeste dating back to 2016, and the attorney-general will decide if he will be indicted, Prayut Phetcharakhun, a spokesman for the Office of the Attorney-General, said previously.

Thaksin allegedly defamed the monarchy in comments made while on a trip to Seoul, South Korea, on May 21, 2015.