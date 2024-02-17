EC reviews court ruling on MFP

Pita Limjaroenrat (left), the Move Forward advisory chairman, looks on as party leader Chaithawat Tulathon addresses reporters following the Constitutional Court’s ruling on the party’s attempts to change the lese-majeste law, at parliament on Jan 31. (Photo: Nutthawat Wichieanbut)

The Election Commission (EC) is reviewing the Constitutional Court's Jan 31 ruling on the Move Forward Party (MFP) to assess whether the opposition party violated political party laws, which could possibly lead to its dissolution.

EC chairman Itthiporn Boonpracong said the Office of the EC has accepted for consideration a petition calling on the EC to initiate dissolution proceedings against the MFP, and the EC has assigned the political party registrar to examine the court ruling and the Political Party Act.

On Jan 31, the Constitutional Court ruled that the MFP's push to amend Section 112 of the Criminal Code, also known as the lese majeste law, indicated an intention to undermine the constitutional monarchy.

Shortly after, the ruling political activist Ruangkrai Leekitwattana filed a petition with the EC asking it to pursue a dissolution case against the main opposition party.

Under Sections 92 and 93 of the political party law, the EC is empowered to propose the dissolution of a party to the Constitutional Court if it has obtained enough evidence the party has committed an act deemed hostile to the democratic regime with the King as head of state.

However, Mr Itthiporn said the EC will also review the formal court ruling, which is widely expected to be published by the end of this week to ensure thoroughness and fairness. Once it has obtained all the necessary information, it will make a decision.

The EC has not set a specific time frame for making the decision but the investigation process should not be prolonged due to the court's clear ruling, he said, noting the more thorough the consideration, the better.

Asked if the MFP will be summonsed to clarify its intentions, Mr Itthiporn said the political party registrar might consider setting up a panel to gather facts surrounding the case, and the party might be called in to give further information.

Asked about comments that the EC is being used as a political tool, the EC chairman insisted the EC's actions are always based on factual evidence, and it only carries out its duties -- as required by the law.

"A decision is made based on facts, not on which party is being investigated.

"If the facts indicate that the political party's actions fall under the EC, we are obliged to proceed.

"We work within the framework of the law, which is our tool," he said.