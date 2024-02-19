Thaksin appears seriously ill, says senior prosecutor

Preecha Sudsa-nguan, centre, director-general of the Office of the Attorney-General's office of criminal cases, during a press conference at the OAG on Monday. (Photo supplied)

Former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra looked seriously ill when he showed up for a lese majeste case at the Office of the Attorney-General (OAG) on Monday, according to a senior prosecutor.

Preecha Sudsa-nguan, director-general of the OAG's office of criminal cases, said he had met Thaksin when he reported to prosecutors on Monday morning, and the former prime minister appeared to be critically ill.

Thaksin was sitting in a wheelchair because he was too weak to walk. Furthermore, Thaksin had no voice and wore a neck brace, Mr Preecha said.

Thaksin is accused of defaming the monarchy in comments made in Seoul in May 2015 during an interview with Chosun Ilbo. He claimed that privy councillors supported the May 22, 2014, coup that ousted the government formed by his young sister Ying­luck Shinawatra.

Mr Preecha said Thaksin was on Monday released on bail of 500,000 baht and ordered to return to the OAG on April 10 to hear the decision of the attorney-general in the case.

Attorney-General Amnat Chetcharoenrak has ordered police to carry out additional interrogation before deciding whether to indict him in court.