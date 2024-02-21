Srettha drives electric car to work

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin arrives at Government House in a Fiat Abarth 500 electric car on Wednesday morning. (Photos from Mr Srettha's Facebook page)

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin arrived for work at Government House at the wheel of an electric vehicle (EV) he had driven from his home on Wednesday morning.

He was due to chair a meeting on EV policy.

The prime minister arrived in a small, lime-green Fiat Abarth 500 EV with the Bangkok licence plate Sor Thor 30. He drove it himself in his motorcade, following behind his usual van, from his residence in the Asok-Sukhumvit area. The market price of the car is about 2.38 million baht.

Mr Srettha said he liked to drive himself. He enjoyed it.

"One of my joys is to drive sometimes. When I was a businessman, I drove. This car belongs to my daughter. I like it very much. The colour is beautiful and cute, and it is an EV," the prime minister wrote in a post on the X platform and on Facebook.

Mr Srettha, also the finance minister, was scheduled to chair this year's first meeting of a government committee on EV policies at Government House, starting at 10.30am.