Hun Sen visits Thaksin at his Bangkok home

Says they didn't talk politics, just two old friends reminiscing

Cambodian Supreme Privy Council President Hun Sen posted this and other photos of himself with his long-time friend Thaksin Shinawatra at Ban Chan Song La residence in Bang Phlat district, Bangkok, on Wednsday. (Photo: Samdech Hun Sen of Cambodia Facebook)

Cambodia's Supreme Privy Council President Hun Sen visited his long-time friend Thaksin Shinawatra at the former prime minister's Bangkok residence on Wednesday morning, amid tight security.

The former Cambodian prime minister on Wednesday posted a message with two photos of himself on a plane on his Samdech Hun Sen of Cambodia Facebook page, saying he was on his way to Bangkok to visit former prime minister Thaksin Shinwatra.

Hun Sen arrived at Don Mueang airport on Wednesday morning and then travelled in a Mercedes Benz to see Thaksin at his Ban Chan Song La residence in Bang Phlat district.

Pheu Thai Party leader Paetongtarn Shinawatra, Thaksin's youngest daughter, also arrived at the house. The already tight security was beefed up during Hun Sen’s visit.

Reporters gathered in front of the residence, but were not allowed inside.

Hun Sen later posted five more photos of the two of them together on Wednesday, and wrote in Cambodian: "Two former prime ministers met and did not talk about politics. They just brought back memories of 32 years of friendship."

Hun Sen thanked Thaksin and Ms Paetongtarn for their warm welcome and invited Ms Paetongtarn to visit Cambodia on March 14-15.

Hun Sen left Thaksin’s residence about 1pm and returned directly to Don Mueang airport, where he was to board his plane and go back to Cambodia. He made no stops on the way to the airport.

Thaksin, 74, and Hun Sen, 71, developed a strong friendship during their many years in power. Cambodian strongman reportedly decided to visit Thaksin at his home out of a personal concern for his health.

Thaksin was released from prison on parole on Sunday, after serving half of a one-year prison sentence, reduced from eight years by royal clemency, for conflict of interest and abuse of power while in office prior to 2006. He spent the entire six months in the Police Hospital in Bangkok.