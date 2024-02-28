Govt chief whip open to Thaksin's advice

Wisut: Will visit if asked

Newly appointed chief government whip Wisut Chainarun said he is prepared to pay a visit to former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra, who was recently released from prison, if he asks to see him.

Mr Wisut, a Pheu Thai-list MP, on Tuesday expressed concern that his visit might disturb Thaksin, who may prefer to spend time alone with his family. But he said he is ready to meet the ex-prime minister if Thaksin expressed a desire to see him.

He pointed out there is no rule prohibiting him or others from visiting Thaksin or seeking his advice while noting Thaksin's contributions to the county.

"People from other countries also seek his opinions and advice. Why won't we benefit from his expertise? If there's an opportunity, I'll meet him," Mr Wisut said. He said the government was the most likely to benefit from Thaksin's experience and stressed that Thaksin had never intervened in the affairs of the House of Representatives or those of Pheu Thai.

Mr Wisut was appointed the chief government whip in an order signed by Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin to enhance efficiency in parliamentary coordination.

In the same order, Pheu Thai MP for Surin Krumanit Sangphum was named the first deputy government whip, Pheu Thai secretary-general Sorawong Thienthong the second, Pheu Thai MP for Bangkok Thirarat Samretwanich, the third, and Pheu Thai list-MP Chanin Rungthanakiat was named a government whip. Pheu Thai list-MP Adisorn Piengkes reportedly stepped down from the chief government whip position due to health problems.

Mr Wisut expressed confidence the House meetings would not collapse due to a lack of quorum, and the government MPs were asked to be present in the chamber to fulfil their parliamentary duties.

However, he urged the public to refrain from inviting MPs to events on Wednesdays and Thursdays as they are obliged to attend House meetings and committee meetings on those days.

"In every government whip meeting, we ensure whips are informed about the agenda and convey it to their respective parties. This gives us confidence that we can maintain control over the votes on the government side," he said.