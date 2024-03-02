Padipat defends Govt House inquiry

Padipat Santipada, First Deputy Speaker of the House, at Government House on Friday requesting clarification from the Prime Minister's Secretariat on the progress of 31 financial bills. He was left waiting for 10 minutes before secretariat officials came to see him. (Photo: Chanat Katanyu)

Deputy House Speaker Padipat Santipada showed up at Government House on Friday to ask for updates on the progress of 31 financial bills, drawing criticism from the Pheu Thai Party.

Mr Padipat, a Fair Party MP for Phitsanulok, said he only wanted to seek updates and discuss ways to improve coordination between the government and the House of Representatives, not put pressure on the government.

He said that as he is tasked with overseeing legislation, he is directly responsible for legislative affairs and wanted to know the progress of each bill.

He dismissed criticism that his actions were unusual, saying there was nothing wrong with seeking to improve the relationship between the government and MPs.

"There is no hidden agenda," he said. "As for Pheu Thai's comment that I'm not following political etiquette, what's wrong with seeking a talk on cooperation? I didn't seal off Government House nor act in an impolite manner."

At Government House, Mr Padipat said he met with a team led by Chongcharoen Suwanrat, director of the coordination division under the Office of the Prime Minister's Secretariat, who explained the bills' procedures.

Mr Padipat claimed he did not meet any cabinet members there.

He said he asked secretariat officials to provide specific details, including the number of agencies that have not submitted their opinions on the bills, for the sake of transparency and clarity.

Somkid Chueakong, deputy secretary-general of the prime minister, said the 31 financial bills are not intentionally being delayed. They are currently under review by the agencies concerned, he said.

He also suggested that Mr Padipat's actions were not appropriate and said there is a channel for MPs to hold the government accountable.

Krumanit Sangphum, the first deputy government whip and Pheu Thai MP for Surin, on Friday criticised Mr Padipat for overplaying his role and failing to maintain political impartiality.