Democrats 'need MFP backing' for debate motion

Jurin: We only have 25 MPs

Whether a censure debate or a general debate will take place in the House depends on the main opposition Move Forward Party (MFP) as the Democrat Party does not have enough votes to sponsor such a motion, said Democrat list-MP Jurin Laksanawisit.

Mr Jurin said on Sunday that a general debate motion without a vote under Section 152 of the constitution requires support from at least 50 members of parliament while a no-confidence debate under Section 151 needs support of at least 100 MPs.

In either case the Democrat Party cannot proceed without the backing of the MFP, said the former Democrat leader. The Democrat Party has only 25 MPs.

Mr Jurin also criticised the government for not prioritising better in the wake of criticism that several cabinet ministers failed to show up in the House to answer parliamentary questions.

The opposition camp uses the House as a forum to convey people's grievances and scrutinise the government's work. Yet the Democrat MP said the government is slow to deliberate its bills, which causes alternative versions of the bills proposed by opposition parties to stall.

"Those bills are stuck in Government House until the government is ready to propose their versions. The delays mean people miss out. I suggest the government spend more time on legislative matters instead of making field trips," he said.

Mr Jurin's remarks came amid public criticism that the opposition was not being tough enough on the government.

On Saturday, MFP list-MP Pita Limjaroenrat defended the party's role in examining the government, saying the MFP was focusing on quality, not quantity.

He said the party is committed to scrutinising the government, but it must be certain a censure debate or general debate is in the public's best interest when it decides to seek one.

Chaithawat Tulathon, leader of the Move Forward Party and the opposition bloc, said key opposition figures would meet this week to decide when to table the motion.

He insisted the opposition parties were gathering information and they were not "bowing down to the government".