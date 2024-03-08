Anti-Thaksin group urges panel to probe travel plans

Former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra relaxes by the swimming pool at his Chan Song La residence on soi Charan Sanitwong 39 in Bang Phlat district after being paroled on Feb 18. (Photo from the Instagram account of Paetongtarn Shinawatra)

A group against former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra on Friday vowed to petition the Ministry of Justice’s parole committee to examine whether Thaksin's planned visit to his hometown province of Chiang Mai later this month is evidence of his ineligibility to receive the parole granted to him on the grounds that he is old and "seriously ill".

The group was wondering if Thaksin's planned trip to the northern province conflicted with the parole committee's claim that he was eligible to be released on parole because he is seriously ill and could not take care of himself, said Pichit Chaimongkol, a core leader of the Network of Students and People Reforming Thailand.

"Someone who can go on a trip from Bangkok to Chiang Mai must be physically fit enough to live a day-to-day life as other healthy people do," said Mr Pichit.

Mr Pichit said the actual purpose of Thaksin's planned trip was likely to strengthen his ties with his red-shirt supporters in the North, considering the enthusiastic response of members of the red-shirt United Front for Democracy against Dictatorship (UDD) to news reports that the convicted former premier is planning a visit to Chiang Mai.

And since Thaksin's trip happens to coincide with Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin’s visit to Chiang Mai, it could be interpreted that both Thaksin’s and Mr Srettha's trips were intentionally planned to create a political impact, he said.

Thaksin's planned trip could, therefore, be considered as a political move made while he is still on probation after being released on parole, said Mr Pichit.

The group is gathering evidence to submit along with its petition to the parole committee to examine whether Thaksin has violated his parole conditions, he said. The group also insists on continuing rallies protesting against Thaksin’s parole until at least May 2 — the last day they are permitted to rally near Chamai Maru Chet Bridge in Bangkok.

Deputy Prime Minister Somsak Thepsutin, meanwhile, said as long as the Department of Probation approves Thaksin's request, there should not be a problem.

As for concerns over Thaksin's health, Mr Somsak said the ex-premier might have a team of doctors and nurses attending to his health while travelling.

Asked if Thaksin is allowed to meet his political supporters or give an interview about politics during the planned trip, Mr Somsak said if that is not prohibited as a condition of his parole, Thaksin should be able to do so.

As for those Pheu Thai Party MPs who might take the opportunity to meet Thaksin in Chiang Mai, Mr Somsak said that he was not aware of any of them planning a meeting with Thaksin at present.

He said that he himself had requested a meeting with Thaksin during Songkran next month, but there has been no response to the request so far.

Justice Minister Somsak Thepsutin. (Photo: Government House)

On Feb 18, the 74-year-old convicted ex-premier left Police General Hospital and returned to his residence on Charan Sanitwong 69 Road in Bang Phlat district after he was paroled. He never spent a single night in jail.

Judicial authorities said Thaksin met the criteria for parole because he is over 70 years old, seriously ill and is considered to have served at least six months of his jail term despite being admitted to Police General Hospital.