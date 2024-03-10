Srettha might meet Thaksin in Chiang Mai

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin has hinted he might meet former premier Thaksin Shinawatra, who has been released on parole, if the opportunity arises during his tour of Chiang Mai later next week.

Mr Srettha is due to visit Chiang Mai from March 15-17 to inspect progress in tackling haze pollution and the illegal drugs problem, and follow up on royally-initiated development projects.

His visit overlaps with Thaksin's plan to travel to Chiang Mai, his home town, from March 14-16.

Thaksin's planned trip has raised ire from his critics. The Network of Students and People Reforming Thailand has vowed to petition the Ministry of Justice's parole panel to look into the travel plans as they might run counter to the terms of Thaksin's parole release.

The network also suspects Thaksin's visit might be politically driven, designed to drum up support among red-shirt supporters who back the ruling Pheu Thai Party.

Mr Srettha on Saturday said he would meet Thaksin in Chiang Mai if opportunity permits.

The prime minister visited Thaksin once soon after he was discharged on parole and returned to his home in Bangkok. It should not be a problem if they meet again for the second time in Chiang Mai, he said.

"I might drop by to see him (in Chiang Mai). We know each other," he said.

They have not fixed an appointment since he knows little about Thaksin's itinerary, Mr Srettha said.

The premier also brushed aside concerns about the opposition's plans to mount a general debate against the government.

The opposition is expected to file a general debate motion on March 13 with the debate likely to last two days from April 3 to April 5.

One of the debate subjects is likely to be Thaksin's parole release.

Mr Srettha insisted the discharge complies with the law and he did not interfere to secure the convicted former premier's early release from prison.

The opposition is taking the government to task over its alleged lack of progress in implementing core policies declared in parliament when it took office half a year ago.

Mr Srettha declared he was ready to explain the debate issues to be raised against him and his cabinet ministers.

In the middle of this month, the government will announce its achievements following his overseas visits and update the public on foreign investments in the country. The announcement will also outline an economic booster plan.

Mr Srettha dismissed the opposition's claim the prime minister came back empty-handed from his overseas visits.

Meanwhile, the opposition Democrat Party said the Corrections Department and the Parole Department were the best agencies to say if Thaksin's Chiang Mai travel plan complies with regulations.

Worachai Hema, a red-shirt leader and adviser to Deputy Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai, on Saturday said red-shirt supporters in Chiang Mai and surrounding provinces remain loyal to and respect Thaksin.

They planned to gather at a temple in San Kamphaeng district in Chiang Mai in the hope of meeting Thaksin on March 15, he said.