EC takes up petition to dissolve Bhumjaithai

Bhumjaithai Party leader Anutin Charnvirakul, third from left, leads cabinet ministers from his party at Government House in September last year. (Photo: Chanat Katanyu)

The Election Commission (EC) is in the middle of processing a party dissolution petition it has received against the Bhumjaithai Party, EC chairman Itthiporn Boonpracong said on Wednesday.

The EC was in the process of gathering evidence to prove an allegation that Bhumjaithai unlawfully received donations from a construction company allegedly owned by nominees of Saksayam Chidchob, the suspended transport minister from the previous government, who is also the party secretary-general.

Mr Saksayam was suspended as minister by the Constitutional Court for allegedly concealing shares in Burijarearn Construction Limited Partnership, which afforded him the power to control the firm. The law prohibits a cabinet minister from having such a stake in a commercial firm.

Only when the EC obtains sufficient evidence to believe the allegation is true will the Bhumjaithai dissolution case be forwarded to the EC's main committee, Mr Itthiporn said. He added this panel would then decide whether to seek Bhumjaithai's dissolution.

Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, in his capacity as Bhumjaithai leader, said there is no need for the party to panic over the dissolution investigation.

However, it cannot afford to be complacent about the likelihood of disbandment, either. The party's legal team was looking into the matter and preparing a defence, he said.

"Bhumjaithai has full confidence in the country's judicial system and even if the Constitutional Court rules the party is at fault, it will accept that.

"However, if the court raises any questions about the alleged misconduct, the party stands ready to explain," he said.

He said he does not believe Bhumjaithai will face the same fate as the Move Forward Party (MFP).

On Tuesday, the EC decided to call on the Constitutional Court to dissolve the main opposition MFP, citing the court's recent ruling against the party's stance on the lese majeste law.

The court ruled unanimously on Jan 31 that the MFP's push to amend Section 112 of the Criminal Code posed a threat to the constitutional monarchy.

The court also ordered the party to cease all attempts to rewrite Section 112.

It said campaigning on the issue was considered an attempt to end the constitutional monarchy and was in violation of Section 49 of the constitution.

Meanwhile, Mr Anutin said it was premature to mull setting up another party in case Bhumjaithai was dissolved.

When asked if he expected MFP MPs to defect to Bhumjaithai in light of the EC's decision on Tuesday, Mr Anutin simply smiled and said that no dissolution has happened yet.