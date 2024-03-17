Poll shows tepid response to opposition's move to grill government

Opposition leader and Move Forward Party chief Chaithawat Tulathon will lead the opposition side in a two-day general debate from April 3-4. (Photo: Pattarapong Chatpattarasill)

The opposition's decision to put the government to task in a general debate has received a lukewarm welcome from the general public, according to Nida Poll, as they believe the cabinet should be given more time to administer the country.

The poll released on Sunday showed the majority of people were not enthusiastic about the debate to be caried out by the opposition. The survey found 32.75% of the respondents wanted the government to carry out its policies with funds from the 2023 fiscal budget first.

Another 23.74% opposed the debate, saying the cabinet should be allowed to work more than six months before the opposition reviews its performance, while 23.51% were uncertain whether or not the oppostion had solid information to bring down the government, according to the poll.

The general debate, which requires no censure vote to be cast, has been scheduled for April 3-4.

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin has shown no concern about the debate, saying all cabinet members could clear all questions to be posed by the opposition on the floor. Opposition leader Chaithawat Tulathon, who is also the Move Forward Party chief, has used the failure of the government to deliver its policies and to improve the living conditions of people as the reasons to call for a debate.

The survey was conducted by the National Institute of Development Administration from March 7-8 by questioning people aged 18 years or older in all regions.