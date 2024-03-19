Thaksin talk 'off limits' in general debate

Thaksin Shinawatra, centre, visits the Waroros market in Chiang Mai late last week. (Pool photo)

The ruling Pheu Thai Party will not let anyone bring up issues concerning convicted former premier Thaksin Shinawatra during the upcoming general debate, according to one of its lawmakers.

Krumanit Sangphum, Pheu Thai MP for Surin and a deputy government whip, said on Monday that Mr Thaksin is an outsider and, therefore, discussing personal matters concerning him during the debate would be a breach of House meeting regulations.

"Pheu Thai MPs will object to anyone raising issues surrounding the former prime minister and will explain the facts and the House meeting regulations. If false allegations are made, individuals who are defamed will file lawsuits," he said.

Mr Krumanit said it is normal for the ruling party to monitor a debate, but no legal team will have to be set up for this, adding that Justice Minister Tawee Sodsong would be able to answer questions related to Mr Thaksin's parole if necessary.

Mr Thaksin's parole and health conditions are expected to be brought up during the debate set to take place April 3-4.

His health has been the subject of endless speculation since he was admitted to the Police General Hospital, where he spent six months in lieu of jail time.

However, he appeared healthy and not as seriously ill as he had claimed prior to being granted parole during a three-day trip last week to his home province of Chiang Mai.

During the trip, Mr Thaksin said his health had improved significantly because he was so happy at having had the chance to return home and be reunited with his family after 17 years of living in self-imposed exile.

Mr Krumanit shrugged off critics' suspicions about Mr Thaksin's health, saying whoever does not like Mr Thaksin would always find faults.

Deputy Pheu Thai leader Chusak Sirinil on Monday urged Mr Thaksin's critics to move on and focus on other issues such as PM2.5 fine dust pollution and economic problems.

Senator Somchai Sawangkarn on Monday slammed government officials who briefed Mr Thaksin on government work during his Chiang Mai visit, saying it was inappropriate because Thaksin has yet to complete his sentence and is also a suspect in a lese majeste case.

The senator said the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) should launch a probe into the officials involved in granting Mr Thaksin's extended hospital stay and parole.

They included the justice minister, the justice permanent secretary, the Corrections Department chief, the Bangkok Remand Prison chief, the parole review committee and the Department of Probation.

Pol Col Tawee said on Monday there are conditions regarding Mr Thaksin's parole, but none prohibit him from meeting people.

Asked if Mr Thaksin can join Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin's on inspection trips in the future, he said he can as long as he does not violate his parole conditions.

Mr Thaksin is scheduled to report to probation officials today, he added.