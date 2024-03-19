Paetongtarn talks up Cambodia ties

Pheu Thai leader Paetongtarn Shinawatra shakes hands with Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet during a visit to Cambodia. (Photo: Pheu Thai)

The leader of Thailand's ruling Pheu Thai Party, Paetongtarn Shinawatra, also known as Ung Ing, is currently paying an official visit to Cambodia, emphasising the close ties and cooperation between the two countries.

She met with Cambodia's acting National Assembly president Cheam Yeap on Monday, according to the Phnom Penh Post.

Ms Paetongtarn was invited by former Cambodian prime minister Hun Sen, president of the ruling Cambodian People's Party (CPP), when he paid a call on her father, former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra, in Bangkok, on Feb 21.

During the meeting, Cheam Yeap noted that the visit would bring the relations between the two ruling parties closer while strengthening ties between their respective parliaments.

Ms Paetongtarn updated Cheam Yeap on the situation in Thailand and said she believed the two neighbouring countries will maintain peaceful relations, contributing to economic development, according to a statement from the Cambodian National Assembly.

"Paetongtarn mentioned the long relations between the CPP and the Pheu Thai Party, noting that it must be nurtured into the future," it added.

During the meeting, Cheam Yeap suggested that both countries improve the efficiency of the tourism corridor to ease the flow of tourists between them, especially through the "Two Kingdoms, One Destination" initiative. According to the statement, Ms Paetongtarn shared her support for Cheam Yeap's suggestion.

Ms Paetongtarn and Pheu Thai executives also met with Hun Sen and Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet on Monday.

She said the visit to Cambodia was intended to boost bilateral cooperation and strengthen ties and understanding between the peoples of the two countries.

She also voiced support for the Asean Drive Tourism project, which promotes five countries in the region -- Thailand, Laos, Cambodia, Vietnam, and Malaysia -- as a single destination.

The scheme was approved during the 27th Asean Tourism Forum in Vientiane in January.

Hun Manet said the relationship between CPP and Pheu Thai has been in place for a long time, so he was delighted to welcome the Pheu Thai leader to Cambodia.

Senator Kamnoon Sidhisamarn on Monday brushed aside concern that Ms Paetongtarn might engage in secret talks with Cambodia over the Overlapping Claims Area in the Gulf of Thailand. He said the negotiations will resume after a Joint Technical Committee (JTC) is established.