Court seeks more documents in Move Forward dissolution case

Court has not said when it will decide whether to accept case

The Constitutional Court says additional documents are required to support a petition to dissolve the Move Forward Party. (Photo: Varuth Hirunyatheb)

The Constitutional Court called for more documents in a petition seeking to disband the opposition Move Forward Party (MFP), after it was found to have breached the constitution in its efforts to amend the lese majeste law.

The Election Commission (EC), which submitted the petition for the MFP's dissolution earlier this week, has seven days to supply additional documents, as some evidence submitted was unclear, the court said in a statement.

The court did not say when it would decide whether to accept the case for consideration.

On March 12, the EC resolved unanimously to ask the charter court to disband the MFP after the court on Jan 31 ruled that the MFP's ongoing efforts to change Section 112 of the Criminal Code, the lese majeste law, indicated an intention to undermine the constitutional monarchy.

Based on the ruling, the commission argues the MFP violated Section 92 of the organic law on political parties.

The section gives the court the power to dissolve any party that is seen to threaten the constitutional monarchy.

The court also ordered Move Forward to cease all attempts to rewrite Section 112.

It said campaigning on the issue would be considered an attempt to end the constitutional monarchy and would violate Section 49 of the constitution.

The MFP's proposed amendments included a requirement that any lese majeste complaint must be filed by the Royal Household Bureau. It also called for reduced sentences.

The judges pointed to the past actions of Pita Limjaroenrat, the party's former leader, as well as those by the MFP in general, including its applications for bail for suspects in lese majeste cases.

Forty-four of the party's MPs, including its chief adviser Mr Pita, could face a political ban for life as they are now the subject of a probe into whether they breached the code of ethics in seeking to change the lese majeste law.