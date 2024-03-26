Srettha too busy to meet Thaksin

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin walks into Government House for the cabinet meeting on Tuesday. (Photo: Government House)

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin said he would not be present when former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra visits Pheu Thai Party headquarters on Tuesday.

Mr Srettha said at Government House that he would not skip work on Tuesday afternoon to go to the party offices, where Thaksin was scheduled to meet MPs, other party members and supporters.

The prime minister also said he would be going to Rajamangala National Stadium after work to cheer on the national football team, who take on South Korea in the return match of the world cup qualifiers.

The two dined together during Thaksin's return to Chiang Mai on March 15, The prime minister was among the guests. Mr Srettha also met him at Thaksin's residence last month after he left the Police General Hospital, where had been treated or six months.

Thaksin founded the Thai Rak Thai Party, the prime predecessor of Pheu Thai.