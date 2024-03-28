EC downplays Thaksin's party visit

Thaksin Shinawatra is swamped by supporters as he enters the Pheu Thai headquarters on Tuesday. (Photo: VARUTH HIRUNYATHEB)

The Election Commission (EC) on Wednesday downplayed a suggestion that paroled former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra's high-profile visit to the ruling Pheu Thai Party's headquarters on Tuesday was evidence of his alleged influence over the party.

At this point in time, Thaksin's visit alone cannot be viewed as "political domination" which is prohibited under Sections 28 and 29 of the organic law on political parties, EC chairman Ittiporn Boonpracong said on Wednesday.

Under the law, all parties are prohibited from being controlled or influenced politically by an outsider. Such misconduct could lead to a party being dissolved.

Mr Ittiporn was responding to calls from Thaksin's critics for the EC to launch an investigation into Thaksin's latest activities which they perceived as evidence of him dominating the ruling party.

"Simply visiting the party HQ is unlikely to be considered trying to politically dominate, unless more facts emerge proving otherwise. And if that is the case, the EC will then be responsible for taking action," he said.

Asked whether Thaksin could later go on a trip to visit his political supporters in the provinces, Mr Ittiporn said that as long as the former premier doesn't do anything which could be deemed as politically dominating Pheu Thai, he won't be prohibited from doing so.

Phanwadi Tantisirin, a former red-shirt United Front for Democracy against Dictatorship (UDD) group leader in the Northeast, said red shirts in the region are looking forward to seeing Thaksin.

Meanwhile, Mr Ittiporn offered an update on progress in the EC's petition to the Constitutional Court to disband the main opposition Move Forward Party (MFP), over its bid to amend Section 112 of the Criminal Code, the lese majeste law.

The EC has submitted more documents to the court as requested by the court previously, he said.

These documents weren't new documents, but revisions to ones already provided that were partially illegible, he said.

The documents were submitted previously by political activist Ruangkrai Leekitwattana along with his petition that called on the EC to disband the MFP, said Mr Ittiporn.

The EC is also working on two more party-dissolution cases, one lodged against Pheu Thai and the other against the Bhumjaithai Party.

The election body is currently working towards a 30-day deadline for finishing investigations into both these cases which can be extended if necessary, said the EC chairman.