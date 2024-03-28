Ex-red shirt Jakrapob back in Thailand

Jakrapob Penkair, a former red-shirt leader, is on the way to board a flight to Thailand to face charges after 15 years in self-imposed exile. He returned to the country on Thursday morning. (Capture from a video by TikTok @popsupraipon via Jakrapob Penkair Facebook)

Former Prime Minister's Office minister Jakrapob Penkair returned to Thailand on Thursday morning after 15 years in self-imposed exile. Upon arrival, he was taken to the Crime Suppression Division (CSD) to face legal action.

Mr Jakrapob was expected to emerge from Gate 9 on the second floor of Suvarnabhumi airport in Samut Prakan province around 8am, following his flight landing at 7.35am. Despite many reporters thronging Gate 9 to cover his arrival, CSD police quickly escorted him to a waiting vehicle bound for the CSD headquarters. This left the reporters to waiting in vain.

The 56-year-old former red-shirt core member was wanted under an arrest warrant for colluding in possessing weapons and ammunition without permission and illegal assembly.

Some of his supporters showed up at the CSD office to greet him. Among them were Ms Samniang, 62, and Ms Natbenja, 55, a former taxi driver. They brought red roses to give him moral support. The two women said they learned about his return from his Facebook post.

Writing on Facebook on Tuesday, Mr Jakrapob said: "On March 28 at 7.35am, I will return to serve the country.''

According to reports, Mr Jakrapob returned to his home country on a flight from Dubai.

Mr Jakrapob served as a government spokesman during the Thaksin Shinawatra government between 2003 and 2005, and he was then appointed as PM's Office minister during the Samak Sundaravej administration in 2008.

Police charged him with violating Section 112 of the Criminal Code, known as the lese majeste law, for a speech he made at the Foreign Correspondents Club of Thailand (FCCT) on Aug 29, 2007. He fled Thailand and went into self-imposed exile in 2009.

Public prosecutors dropped the lese majeste charge in September 2011, but following the 2014 coup, the National Council for Peace and Order (NCPO) summoned Mr Jakrapob to report to the NCPO. However, he remained overseas and failed to show up.

Mr Jakrapob was also a popular political talk show host before entering politics.