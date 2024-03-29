67 yellow-shirts acquitted over airport seizure

People’s Alliance for Democracy (PAD) demonstrators take over the government's temporary office at Don Mueang airport, Bangkok, on Nov 25, 2008. (Photo: Pattanapong Hirunard)

Sixty-seven more members of the now-defunct People’s Alliance for Democracy (PAD) have been acquitted of multiple charges, including inciting public unrest in connection with the seizure of Don Mueang airport in 2008.

The ruling was read out at the Criminal Court on Friday after public prosecutors filed a suit against the yellow-shirted movement members, including Suriyant Thongnu-iad, Chaiwat Sinsuwong, Sarocha Porn-udomsak, Karun Sai-ngam, Veera Somkwamkid, Gen Pathompong Kesornsook and former actress Sirilak “Joy” Pongchok, for illegal assembly, inciting public unrest and related offences for their involvement in the seizure of Don Mueang airport from Nov 24 to Dec 3, 2008.

According to the lawsuit, the first to the 14th defendant had persuaded people to join mass rallies held in various areas and to surround the airport's VIP building, occupied by the Secretariat of the Prime Minister under the supervision of the Airports of Thailand (AoT) during the period.

During the gathering, the defendants' television signal dish had been installed near the radar receiver of the Aeronautical Radio of Thailand. They led protesters to block a U-turn bridge and conduct body searches of staff members of Thai Airways International (THAI). They also colluded in using force to attack people and cause damage to property of AoT. This led to damage estimated at 627,080 baht, according to the lawsuit.

The protest was aimed at putting pressure on then prime minister Somchai Wongsawat, who is former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra's brother-in-law, to resign, said the suit.

All defendants denied the charges.

After considering all evidence, the court saw that the defendants who were from various occupations had gathered to protest Mr Somchai's prime ministership for alleged policy corruption.

The court said the gathering was held under the constitution. Since the protest was peaceful and the protesters were unarmed, it did not constitute terrorism or public unrest offences, according to the ruling.

The court ruled that the gathering neither violated Section 116 of the Criminal Court nor the emergency decree in force at the time.

Earlier this year, 32 PAD members, including Maj Gen Chamlong Srimaung, former media tycoon Sondhi Limthongkul, Somsak Kosaisuk and Suriyasai Katasila, were acquitted of insurrection-related charges in connection with their siege of Don Mueang airport in 2008.