Big parties 'abusing' Senate elections

Senators Somchai Sawangkarn, centre, and Seree Suwanpanont, left, announce legal action against people who allegedly defamed senators in July last year. On Friday, Mr Seree said key political parties are attempting to manipulate the new system for electing 200 senators, with the aim of dominating the Upper House with their own representatives. (Photo: Parliament)

Key political parties are attempting to manipulate the new system for electing 200 senators, with the aim of dominating the Upper House with their own representatives, according to an outgoing senator and a source in the South.

These large parties have made it clear they are aiming to get absolute control over the new Senate while at the same time dominating local administrative bodies with their people in the elections of local leaders, said Senator Seree Suwanpanont.

He made the remarks on Friday in his capacity as chairman of the Senate committee on political development and public participation.

The current Senate has a five-year term which will end on May 10. The upcoming election is expected to be held within two months or in July. It will involve choosing members from 20 professional groups to fill the entire Senate, or 200 seats.

This situation could lead to the new Senate being filled mainly with senators who are political allies of these main political parties in the House of Representatives, Mr Seree said.

"In the end, instead of having ideal senators, we might end up seeing politicians filling the Upper House. And they would be then colluding to [literally] seize [parliamentary] power and power over the country," said the senator.

He urged the Election Commission to at the very least take responsibility for educating the public about the new system of electing senators to ensure fairness for all candidates in the coming election.

As one example of how the election is being manipulated by these large parties, seminars were being organised so prospective candidates could get to know each other, in an attempt to secure votes for certain candidates who are supported by these political parties, according to Mr Seree.

As such those independent candidates will likely be defeated by candidates backed by these parties, as in the new electoral system senatorial candidates are required in the final process to vote among themselves to pick the right candidates as new senators, he said.

As the Senate election draws near, various civic and political groups in the South are stepping up moves to help their candidates win it, said a source in Phatthalung province.

"Many candidates are receiving full financial support from their sponsors, ranging from paying their candidacy registration fee to covering all other expenses such as payments for travel and hotel rooms," said the source.

These political activities are being supported by the three main parties, namely Bhumjaithai, Pheu Thai and the Move Forward Party, said the same source.

Wan Muhamad Noor Matha, the parliament president,, said he believed this new system of indirectly electing new senators will bring to the Upper House well-qualified and capable senators from a wide range of disciplines to ensure checks and balances in parliament.