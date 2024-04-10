Indictment decision on Thaksin's lese majeste case postponed

Former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra, centre, arrives at the Office of the Attorney-General in a wheelchair on Feb 19. (Photo supplied)

The attorney-general has postponed the decision on whether to indict former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra for alleged lese majeste until May 29, pending an additional interrogation report from police.

A decision had been expected on Wednesday.

Deputy spokesman Prayut Phetcharakhun said on Wednesday morning attorney-general Amnat Chetcharoenrak postponed it because police interrogators had not sent a complete report to the Office of the Attorney-General.

The attorney-general ordered additional questioning, saying he needed more information, and Thaksin also requested it in a petition for fair treatment.

Mr Prayut said police interrogators sent some of the additional information required to the OAG on Tuesday, but it was insufficient for the attorney-general to make a decision.

Thaksin also sent his representative to the OAG on Wednesday.

After Thaksin was paroled on Feb 18, police from the Technology Crime Suppression Division took charge of the lese majeste case and then approved his temporary release.

Thaksin was alleged to have defamed the monarchy in comments made during an interview in Seoul, South Korea, on May 21, 2015.

On Sept 19, 2016, then attorney-general Pongniwat Yuthapanboripan decided to indict Thaksin. At the time, Thaksin was a fugitive and the former attorney-general told police to seek an arrest warrant from the Criminal Court. The court issued the warrant.

On Jan 17 this year, public prosecutors and police informed Thaksin of the lese majeste charge and a related computer crime charge. Thaksin denied the charges and filed a written petition for fair treatment.

In May 2015, Thaksin gave an interview to Chosun Ilbo in Seoul during which he claimed privy councillors supported the May 22, 2014, coup that ousted the government of his younger sister Ying­luck Shinawatra.

A video clip of the interview was viewed widely on Thai social media.

Police allege comments made during the interview may have violated the lese majeste law and the computer crime law. Section 112 of the Criminal Code, known as the lese majeste law, provides for punishment of 3-15 years in prison for each offence.