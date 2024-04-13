United Thai Nation Party downplays talk of cabinet reshuffle

Deputy United Thai Nation (UTN) Party leader and list MP Wittaya Kaewparada at a general debate in September last year. (File photo)

The United Thai Nation (UTN) Party dismissed speculation about a cabinet reshuffle, saying there had been no signals of a forthcoming shake-up from the prime minister.

Deputy UTN leader and list MP Wittaya Kaewparadai on Friday said talks about a cabinet reshuffle had circulated for over a month, but the party had never considered the issue.

Citing UTN leader Pirapan Salirathavibhaga, he said the prime minister would inform the leaders of the coalition parties if he were considering changing the cabinet line-up. He also said the prime minister was expected to tell the coalition partners the objectives of a reshuffle so they could make proper decisions.

According to Mr Wittaya, so far, the premier has not sent any signals, and the UTN's ministers are all up to the job and face no allegations that would tarnish the government's image.

He said the rumour about a reshuffle could have been spread by politicians hoping to join the cabinet, suggesting that some former cabinet ministers in the ruling Pheu Thai Party might be looking to return.

"But the power to reshuffle the cabinet rests with the prime minister. If he doesn't initiate it, it won't take place," he said.

The UTN deputy leader added that the government was not facing any corruption scandals and that the opposition would not target any minister suspected of graft in the recent general debate.

Move Forward Party (MFP) spokesman Parit Wacharasindhu yesterday urged the government to consider MFP chief adviser Pita Limjaroenrat's call for a cabinet reshuffle to put the right people in the right jobs.

Mr Parit said the prime minister should review his cabinet's performance, as suggested by Mr Pita, and decide where to make changes.

However, the MFP spokesman said the party was not concerned about the individuals appointed to the cabinet but rather about the government's ability to fulfil its promises and implement policies.

He stressed that the party would continue to closely monitor and scrutinise the government, regardless of who was appointed to the cabinet.

Speculation was rife that the time was near for a cabinet shake-up after Deputy Prime Minister Somsak Thepsutin on Thursday told the media to watch for changes, as rumours had apparently kicked into high gear.