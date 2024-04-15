Srettha would 'welcome' Yingluck, other political convicts home

Former prime minister Yingluck Shinawatra shows mangoes during Songkran shopping at Khanom Krok Kuk, one of her favourite Thai shops, in London on Sunday. (Photo: @PouYingluck X account)

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin said he would welcome former premier Yingluck Shinawatra and others convicted for political reasons home on condition that they strictly followed Thai law.

"I support all of them to enter the legal process and [would] welcome them to Thailand," the prime minister said on Sunday in Hua Hun resort town, where he and his family are vacationing during the Songkran break.

"All people convicted for politics want to return to their homeland," he added.

The prime minister was reacting hours after a statement made by former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra, who said he hoped to see his younger sister return to Thailand this year.

Thaksin is in the northern province of Chiang Mai to take part in Thai New Year activities, while Yingluck spent the holiday in London, where her son studies.

"This is a good sign," Mr Srettha commented on Thaksin's remark. "The country will move forward" after all political prisoners return from their exile overseas, he said.

Yingluck has not made any public comments since her brother's remark but her supporters said they were looking forward to her coming back. "Return justice to Yingluck Shinawatra so she can come back to Thailand," one commenter said.

But former Nakhon Si Thammarat MP Thepthai Senpong, a Thaksin opponent, said the former prime minister's latest move has underscored his position as the genuine centre of power in the Pheu Thai Party and government. All politicians were lobbying him amid speculation about a cabinet reshuffle, he said.

"The return of Ms Yingluck depends on Mr Thaksin alone," the outspoken southern politician said. "The government is only a facilitator and follows his instructions."