Move Forward Party gets 15 more days to submit defence

Move Forward Party chief adviser Pita Limjraroenrat listens in parliament as the Constitutional Court judges read out their ruling on Jan 31. He was joined by party leader Chaithawat Tulathon and other members. On Jan 31, the court found the MFP had pushed for changes to Section 112 of the Criminal Code, also known as the lese majeste law, indicating an intention to undermine the constitutional monarchy. (Photo: Nutthawat Wichieanbut)

The Constitutional Court on Wednesday extended the deadline by 15 days for the Move Forward Party (MFP) to submit documents to defend itself in the party dissolution case, at the party’s request.

The MFP asked for more time to mount its defence after the Election Commission (EC) recommended the court dissolve the party under Section 92 of the Political Parties Act.

The court agreed to hear the case on April 3, 2024.

Under the law, the EC is empowered to propose to the court the dissolution of a party if it has obtained enough evidence of an act deemed hostile to the democratic system with the King as head of state.

This action was taken in response to a court ruling on Jan 31 in which the court found the MFP had pushed for changes to Section 112 of the Criminal Code, also known as the lese majeste law, indicating an intention to undermine the constitutional monarchy.

Upon accepting to hear the case, the court gave the MFP until Wednesday to file its defence.

However, the party said more time was needed to prepare its case and requested a deadline extension of 30 days. The court on Wednesday agreed to extend the deadline by 15 days to May 3.

After the deadline extension was announced, Surachet Pravinvongvuth, an MFP MP, said that despite the court proceedings, the party’s members were in high spirits.

He insisted there were no solid reasons for the party to be dissolved. “We do not want our party to disintegrate. We must give truth and reason a chance,” he said.

In the event the MFP is dissolved, Mr Surachet said he hoped supporters would continue to back the party under a new name and identity. It was reported earlier an alternative party was in the pipeline.