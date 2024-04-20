Sutin denies the end is near

Defence Minister Sutin Klungsang speaks to reporters after a Defence Council meeting on Friday. (Photo: Wassana Nanuam)

Defence Minister Sutin Klungsang has shrugged off rumours that he will lose his cabinet portfolio in an imminent cabinet reshuffle, saying he could live with whatever decision is made.

If he really is to be removed from the cabinet, his only regret will be that he should have been given more time to prove that a civilian, too, could be a good and acceptable defence minister, said Mr Sutin on Friday.

Responding to rumours that Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin would take over from Mr Sutin the defence minister's position in the looming cabinet shake-up, Mr Sutin likened Mr Srettha to the sports captain who decides on the substitutions for a team in which the whole squad shares the same ultimate goal of winning the game.

"I have no problem with that, and I strongly believe he would perform well [as defence minister] because we all follow the same government policies," he said.

He had not discussed the matter with him.

Mr Sutin also dismissed rumours that former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra, believed to be the de facto leader of the ruling Pheu Thai, refused to take a garland which he offered to him at a festive meeting last week.

He was responding to a video clip circulated on social media along with a rumour that Thaksin ignored him and didn't take the garland. Mr Sutin was seen holding that garland as Thaksin walked past.

Mr Sutin said it wasn't true, as he later had a chance to meet Thaksin in person and offered the ex-premier the same garland.

PM's Office Minister Puangpet Chunlaiad, who is also rumoured to be facing the chop, said she still was optimistic that she would be given more time to prove her worth.

"I haven't been told by anyone, especially the PM, about any dismissal," she said.

In another development, Deputy Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai dismissed speculation that Pheu Thai was attempting to take over the House Speaker post from the Prachachat Party, saying Pheu Thai doesn't own the position and has no authority to seize it.

"Besides, House Speaker Wan Muhamad Noor Matha's impressive performance is clearly evident," said Mr Phumtham.

Mr Wan, meanwhile, said the prime minister has the authority to decide on a cabinet reshuffle, but not who serves as house speaker, a position selected by parliament and endorsed by His Majesty the King.