Gen Prawit declares assets of B87m

Gen Prawit Wongsuwon, leader of the Palang Pracharath Party, during a visit to Wichian Buri district, Phetchabun province, on Jan 7, 2024. (Photo: Palang Pracharath Party)

Gen Prawit Wongsuwon, former deputy prime minister and chairman of the Sports Authority of Thailand (SAT), has declared 87 million baht worth of assets that include five luxury cars, according to the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC).

The agency on Wednesday published the declared assets and liabilities of political office-holders and government executives. The wealth of Palang Pracharath Party (PPRP) leader Gen Prawit caught media attention.

He also holds the chairmanship of the SAT board and is required to declare his assets every three years.

Gen Prawit, 78, declared his status as “single” and reported assets of 87.84 million baht and a small debt of 757 baht. His assets were bank deposits of 40.48 million baht, investments of 6.53 million baht, three blocks of land in Bangkok and Pathum Thani worth about 10 million baht, five vehicles worth 13.6 million baht, and other assets worth 229,500 baht.

He reported an annual income of about 2.34 million baht that included 762,540 baht in pensions, living allowances of 146,736 baht, the salaries of a deputy prime minister when he held that cabinet post, 893,040 baht, and position salaries of 546,000 baht.

Among his five vehicles worth 13.6 million baht in total, Gen Prawit declared a Jaguar I-Pace AWD HSE worth 4 million baht on June 28, 2021, and a Mercedes Benz, V250d worth 2.5 million baht, on June 6, 2022.

Other assets included a TW Steel watch worth about 15,000 baht, nine rings worth about132,000 baht and three handguns - a Colt (7,500 baht), Sig Sauer (15,000 baht) and Smith & Wesson (60,000 baht).

Gen Prawit had earlier declared assets worth about 89.12 million baht and debt of 757 baht to the NACC on Sept 5, 2023, upon leaving office as deputy prime minister.

In June last year, the Supreme Administrative Court ordered the NACC to disclose all details of the findings from its investigation into the luxury watch controversy involving Gen Prawit

Gen Prawit was accused of falsely declaring his assets or concealing facts regarding a large collection of luxury watches and rings that came to light after online sleuths began studying pictures of the retired soldier at various public events and noted the very expensive watches he was wearing.

Gen Prawit said then that the watches were all borrowed.