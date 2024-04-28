Foreign Minister Parnpree quits after reshuffle snub

Foreign Minister Parnpree Bahiddha-Nukara tenders his resignation to Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin from his cabinet post on Sunday. (Photo: Government House)

Foreign Minister Parnpree Bahiddha-Nukara tendered his resignation from his cabinet post on Sunday to Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin after the cabinet reshuffle list saw him lose his seat as deputy prime minister.

Mr Parnpree wrote in a letter submitted to the prime minister that he wanted to resign from the foreign ministry and other positions to which he had been assigned, starting from April 28, to pave the way for another person to take up the post.

He said the cabinet shake-up, which saw him reshuffled out from the deputy prime minister post, had nothing to do with his performance.

“I believe the reason for my removal from the deputy prime minister post has nothing to do with me having absolutely no achievements. I am dedicated to working in foreign affairs and international economics. and intend to perform my duties with honesty. There are more foreign investors showing interest to invest as the government has already announced its performance,” wrote Mr Parnpree.