New foreign minister selected after Parnpree quit

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin takes his leave after speaking to reporters about Foreign Minister Parnpree Bahiddha-Nukara's resignation at Government House on Monday morning. (Photo: Reuters)

A new foreign minister has been selected to replace Parnpree Bahiddha-Nukara, who abruptly resigned on Sunday after the new cabinet line-up saw him lose his deputy prime minister's portfolio, Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin said on Monday.

The prime minister did not name Mr Parnpee's successor at the ministry, saying only that it was a person who had been working behind the scenes on foreign policy for the Pheu Thai Party.

Their qualifications would have to be examined before the new minister's name was forwarded to His Majesty the King for royal endorsement, he added.

Mr Parnpree, a member of the prime minister's Pheu Thai Party, dropped a bombshell on the government after the reshuffle list was made public. He was stripped of his deputy prime minister's portfolio but retained foreign affairs. He tendered his resignation to the prime minister on Sunday.

The prime minister defended the decision, saying it allowed Mr Parnpree to take full control of foreign affairs after deputy foreign minister Jakkrapong Sangsamee was moved to the post of PM's Office minister.

Mr Srettha admitted he had not expected Mr Parnpree to step down, and apologised if the change left him dissatisfied.