Maris' appointment as foreign minister sent for royal endorsement

Former ambassador Maris Sangiampongsa will be the new foreign minister after royal endorsement. (Photo: Foreign Ministry)

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin has forwarded the appointment of Maris Sangiampongsa as new foreign minister to His Majesty the King for royal endorsement.

Mr Maris will replace Panpree Bahiddha-Nukara, who resigned in a huff on Sunday after he lost the position of deputy prime minister, which he held concurrently, in the cabinet reshuffle.

Deputy Transport Minister Manaporn Charoensri confirmed on Tuesday the prime minister had presented Mr Maris to His Majesty for royal endorsement.

Mr Maris resigned from the board of Thanulux Plc on Monday, ahead of his appointment as minister, citing "personal reasons" in his letter to the Stock Exchange of Thailand.

Mr Maris is a career diplomat at the Foreign Affairs Ministry and was a member of Mr Parnpree' advisory team. He has a close relationship with the Shinawatra family after serving Thaksin at Government House when he was the prime minister.