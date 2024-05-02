Thaksin’s trip to Phuket under scrutiny

Paroled ex-PM says it was a leisure trip, opposition asks why was he inspecting projects and meeting officials

Thaksin Shinawatra (centre), joined by veteran politician Suwat Liptapanlop (second from left) visits the Bangla Walking Street in Phuket on Wednesday. (Photo supplied)

Paroled former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra’s trip to Phuket, which he claimed to be a private leisure trip, has drawn flak as he was seen meeting several local administrative officials and business figures on the island.

The trip has also raised questions about its real purpose and whether it violated the conditions of Thaksin’s parole.

Thaksin, still viewed by most as the de facto leader of the ruling Pheu Thai Party, arrived in Phuket on Monday and left on Thursday.

Chaithawat Tulathon, the leader of the opposition Move Forward Party, said his impression was that Thaksin’s visit had something to do with the government’s plan to push for the establishment of a new entertainment complex, complete with a casino on the premises.

Phuket, he said, is among the cities the government believes have the potential to host such an entertainment complex.

In the last general election, Move Forward secured a surprising clean sweep of all three constituencies on the resort island.

Nattacha Boonchaiinsawat, an Move Forward MP for Bangkok, said no one would have questioned the purpose of Thaksin’s trip had he kept a low profile instead of going around inspecting various development projects and pitching his suggestions.

“What Thaksin is doing might not be illegal, but the bigger question is, was it appropriate?” he said, noting that even though Thaksin has been released on parole, he is still on probation.

Thaksin was sentenced last August to eight years in prison — later reduced to one year under a royal pardon — for conflict of interest and abuse of authority while in power from 2001-06. He never spent a night behind bars but instead spent six months in Police General Hospital. He qualified for parole in February based on his age and health condition and the fact that he had served half his sentence.

Technically, Thaksin remains a prisoner even after his release on parole, meaning he must limit his travels.

He said corrections officials and even the justice minister would have a hard time explaining why other parolees were not given the same privileges as Thaksin appears to enjoy, said Mr Nattacha.

The MP noted that Thaksin’s trips gained more attention from the media than the government’s mobile cabinet meetings.

He said every move Thaksin has made since his release on parole was meant to send the message that he could do whatever he pleases now that the government is on his side.

Thepthai Senapong, a former Democrat Party MP for Nakhon Si Thammarat, said Thaksin is often met by high-ranking officials and business leaders on his provincial trips.