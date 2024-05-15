PM leading business mission to France

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin gives the opening address at the Ruamjai Pakdee environmental conservation event in Sikhiu district of Nakhon Ratchasima on Wednesday. (Photo: Thai Khu Fah Facebook)

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin is flying to France on Wednesday night, leading a group of Thai executives to attend the Thailand-France Business Forum there.

After France, the prime minister will pay an official visit to Italy from May 17-21, and attend the 29th Nikkei Future of Asia Forum in Tokyo from May 22-24, according to deputy government spokesman Rudklao Intawong Suwankiri.

Ms Rudklao said the Thailand-France Business Forum was organised following Mr Srettha’s official visit to France in March. It aims to promote mutual trade and attract more investment from the French private sector.

Mr Srettha is also scheduled to meet with French President Emmanuel Macron to follow up on the outcomes of their previous meeting, particularly on trade and investment, the defence industry, soft power, and to elevate the France-Thailand strategic partnership, in accordance with the Roadmap for Thai–French Relations (2022-24), she said.

In Italy, Mr Srettha will have bilateral talks with Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and the president of the Council of Ministers of Italy. This year marks the 156th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries, Ms Rudklao said.

The two countries aim to strengthen cooperation in areas of mutual interest, including renewable energy, sports tourism, medical science, pharmaceuticals and defence.

Mr Srettha will also push forward key issues such as the Schengen visa waiver for Thai ordinary passport holders, the finalisation of the Thailand-EU free trade negotiations by 2025, and prospects for future employment in Italy for Thai workers who have returned from Israel.



