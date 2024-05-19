Questions continue on death of jailed activist Boong

Justice Minister Tawee Sodsong at a funeral rite for Netiporn Sanesangkhom on Saturday. (Screenshot from Thai PBS)

The Department of Corrections has insisted its attempts to resuscitate for late activist Netiporn "Boong" Sanesangkhom were conducted professionally after a human rights lawyer alleged an endotracheal tube was misplaced.

The department's statement came after relatives and close friends of Netiporn made an emotional demand for a rapid autopsy report and straightforward investigation into the death from the justice minister, who attended a funeral rite for the 28-year-old activist on Saturday. They also rejected a wreath offered by the department.

The Department of Corrections stated on Sunday that professionals at the Medical Correctional Institution conducted the resuscitation attempts on Tuesday with standard equipment and according to normal procedure.

Doctors inserted an endotracheal tube, massaged the heart and administered medications to stimulate the heart and blood pressure in accordance with high-level rescue techniques, the department stated.

It also said its medical personnel constantly provided treament until the patient reached Thammasart University Hospital. It promised to give the medical treatment record of Netiporn to relatives when its office reopens.

On Saturday Kritsadang Nutcharus, a lawyer from Thai Lawyers for Human Rights, said the autopsy of Netiporn at Thammasat University Hospital indicated that an endotracheal tube was inserted into her oesophagus because her digestive tract was full of air.

He also complained that the Department of Corrections had not released its treatment records for Netiporn as well as CCTV footage during the resuscitation attempts and five days earlier as requested.

Also on Saturday Justice Minister Tawee Sodsong attended a funeral rite for Netiporn at a Buddhist temple in Lat Krabang district.

At the temple close friends and relatives of Netiporn made an emotional demand for authorities to release facts concerning her death and those of other political detainees. They also rejected the wreath offered by the minister as he was leaving the temple.

Netiporn had been imprisoned at the Central Women’s Correctional Institution in Chatuchak district since Jan 26, having had her bail revoked in connection with a charge of lese-majeste.