Embattled Pichit resigns as PM's office minister

PM's Office Minister Pichit Chuenban raises his fist as he arrives at Government House on Tuesday. He later resigned. (Photo: Chanat Katanyu)

Prime Minister's Office Minister Pichit Chuenban resigned on Monday in the face of mounting pressure from a group of senators seeking a Constitutional Court ruling on his suitability to serve as a cabinet minister.

Mr Pichit was appointed PM's office minister in the recent cabinet reshuffle, rising from the position of adviser to Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin.

He tendered his resignation on Tuesday, according to a reliable source at Government House.

This comes after 40 senators complained to the charter court that the prime minister violated the parliament's code of ethics in his appointment of Mr Pichit to the cabinet.

They have asked the Constitutional Court to rule on his status, and that of the prime minister for appointing him.

The court will meet on Thursday to decide whether to accept the senators’ ethics petition.

Mr Pichit was formerly an adviser to Mr Srettha. But long before that he was former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra's lawyer in the lunchbox cash scandal, and served a prison sentence for attempting to bribe the Supreme Court. This has led to questions about his eligibility to serve as a cabinet minister.

In June 25, 2008, the Supreme Court sentenced Pichit and two of his colleagues to six months in prison after they had tried to bribe Supreme Court officials by handing them a lunchbox with a paper bag containing 2 million baht in cash a fortnight earlier.

All three represented Thaksin and his ex-wife Khunying Potjaman na Pombejra in the Ratchadaphisek land case, for which Thaksin was sentenced to two years in prison in 2008.