Flags at half-mast for late Iranian president

PM Srettha orders three days of observances by state agencies and enterprises

Candles are lit to offer condolences over the deaths of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi (second from left) and others, outside the Iranian embassy in Baghdad, Iraq on Monday. (Photo: Reuters)

Government agencies and state enterprises will fly their flags at half-mast for three days to commemorate the passing of Iranian president Ebrahim Raisi in a helicopter crash, government spokesperson Chai Wacharonke said on Tuesday.

To express official condolences, Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin instructed the observance to take place on three working days: May 23-24 and May 27, he said. Wednesday is Visaka Bucha, a public holiday.

Raisi’s helicopter crashed in a remote mountainous area not far from the Azerbaijan–Iran border on Sunday afternoon, killing him and other high-ranking officials including Foreign Affairs Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian. The president was 63 years old.

Thailand also expresses its deepest condolences to the people and government of Iran, the government said.

“The nation stands with the public and government of the Islamic Republic of Iran during this difficult time as a true friend for more than 400 years,” said a statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.