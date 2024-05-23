Court accepts petition against PM

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin, left, is welcomed at Haneda airport, Japan, on Wednesday. (Photo: Government House)

The Constitutional Court has accepted a petition seeking the ouster of Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin over his decision to appoint a minister with a prison record. However, the court has voted 5-4 not to suspend him from duty pending its ruling.

Nine charter court judges convened on Thursday morning to deliberate on the petition filed by a group of 40 caretaker senators. By a vote of 6-3, the judges agreed to accept the petition and ordered Mr Srettha to provide an explanation within 15 days.

The court also voted 8-1 to reject a similar petition against former Prime Minister's Office Minister Pichit Chuenban, citing his resignation on Tuesday.

Previously, the caretaker senators had asked the Constitutional Court if Mr Srettha and Pichit should be terminated from their positions under Section 170 (4) and (5) of the charter, which deals with the ethics of cabinet ministers.

Before Pichit was given the cabinet post, he was an adviser to Mr Srettha. But long before that Pichit was former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra’s lawyer in the "lunchbox cash" scandal and served a prison sentence for attempting to bribe the Supreme Court. This led to questions about his eligibility to serve as a cabinet minister.

On June 25, 2008, the Supreme Court sentenced Pichit and two of his colleagues to six months in prison after they had tried to bribe Supreme Court officials by handing them a lunchbox with a paper bag containing 2 million baht in cash a fortnight earlier.

All three were representing Thaksin and his ex-wife Khunying Potjaman na Pombejra in the Ratchadaphisek land case, for which Thaksin was sentenced to two years in prison in 2008.

Mr Srettha, who is currently in Japan, told reporters last week that he will not be distracted from his job by the ethics complaint senators have filed with the Constitutional Court.