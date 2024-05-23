Senate candidates warned to obey election rules

A woman applies for the senate election at the registration office in Muang district, Nakhon Ratchasima province on Thursday. (Photo: Prasit Tangprasert)

The Election Commission (EC) on Thursday stressed the importance of all Senate election candidates abiding by election regulations prohibiting them from doing seven things which could unfairly earn them advantages over other fellow candidates.

Any violations of the regulations may result in a maximum 1-year imprisonment, a maximum fine of 20,000 baht and a five-year ban from voting in an election, said the EC in a statement released the day before the final day for nationwide candidacy registration of the forthcoming election of new 200 senators.

The first regulation, the EC said, is that all candidates and their assistants are prohibited from mentioning or making any reference to the monarchy when introducing themselves for the election.

Second, those candidates who are broadcasters or who work in the media or show businesses are prohibited from exploiting their job as a means of introducing themselves as a Senate election candidate.

Third, candidates are forbidden from giving away or posting public leaflets that introduce themselves as candidates.

Candidates are also prohibited from using harsh words in their self-introduction and verbally instigating social unrest.

They are also prohibited from introducing themselves on TV, radio, and print media.

Intentionally defying any or all of the above-mentioned rules is also prohibited.

The last rule is that all candidates must not allow political party executives or holders of a political position, including local leaders, to help them with the election.

The EC said that all candidates are advised to carefully study Sections 36 and 70 of the 2018 organic law on the composition of the Senate and the EC’s regulations pertaining to the self-introduction of candidates in the 2024 Senate election.

During May 10-20, a total of 34,847 people asked for applications, with Bangkok recording the highest number of people asking for applications (3,217 people), followed by the northeastern province of Si Sa Ket (1,834) and the northern province of Chiang Mai (1,594), the EC said.

Three provinces that have the lowest number of people asking for applications are Phangnga (60), Bueng Kan (67) and Yala (78).

When grouped into regions, the Northeastern region has 10,243 people asking for the applications, followed by the Southern region (6,208), the Northern region (5,281), the Eastern region (2,075) and the Western region (1,761), the EC said.