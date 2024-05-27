Two jailed for burning the King's portrait

Chai-amorn Kaewwiboonpan, right, and Thanaphat Kapheng arrive at the Criminal Court on Monday. They were both sentenced to prison for lese majeste. (Photo supplied)

The Criminal Court on Monday sentenced singer Chai-amorn Kaewwiboonpan, aka "Ammy The Bottom Blues", to four years in prison and his accomplice to one year for burning His Majesty the King's portrait and sharing a video of it in 2021.

The sentences were not suspended. Both men subsequently applied for release on bail pending appeal. Their requests were being considered.

Public prosecutors charged that Chai-amorn and Thanaphat Kapheng poured kerosene on a portrait of His Majesty the King in front of the Klongprem Central Prison in Chatuchak district on the night of Feb 28, 2021. They then set it alight.

Later Chai-amorn posted a video of the incident on his Facebook account, The Bottom Blues, which was set for public access.

The Criminal Court rejected the men's assertion that they had no ill intention towards the monarch and just wanted to express support for their call for the release of fellow activist Parit Chiwarak, aka Penguin, who was detained on many charges, including alleged lese majeste and sedition.

The court said there were many other ways they could have shown support for their cause. The court said defence witnesses had said Chai-amorn, Thanaphat and Parit had called for the reform of the royal institution. The burning of the king's portrait by Chai-amorn and Thanaphat conveyed a threat that dishonoured and discredited His Majesty the King, the court said.

Chai-amorn, 34, was found guilty of lese majeste and computer crime over his online post, which was deemed a threat to national security.

The court initially set the prison term for each offence at three years, sentencing him to six years behind bars. It was commuted to four years because he confessed.

Thanaphat was found guilty of lese majeste and was initially sentenced to one year and six months in prison, because he was only 18 years old at the moment of the crime. His sentence was commuted to one year because he confessed.