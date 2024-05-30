Wissanu set to take on new role on Thursday

Former deputy prime minister Wissanu Krea-ngam

Former deputy prime minister Wissanu Krea-ngam is expected to report to work on Thursday after being appointed as an adviser to the Secretariat of the Cabinet to help with the government's legal affairs, according to a source.

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin also wants Mr Wissanu to join next week's cabinet meeting on Tuesday.

Following Mr Srettha's revelation on Monday that he had asked Mr Wissanu to advise the cabinet, Mr Wissanu confirmed the following day that Mr Srettha would name him to fill the post.

However, no official announcement had been made as of press time on Wednesday.

In a video clip which went viral on Wednesday on social media, Mr Wissanu was filmed while delivering a speech at an event organised at Thammasat University on Sunday.

At one point in his speech, Mr Wissanu told a rather depressing story about his serving for 13 years as deputy prime minister.

Commenting on his health, Mr Wissanu said he has a kidney problem and requires dialysis every night, which normally lasts 10 hours.

He will require this therapy for the rest of his life unless he receives a donated live kidney in a transplant, he said, adding his condition holds him back from working late into the night as he once did.

In terms of his mental well-being, Mr Wissanu said the latest request for his help was burdensome, which he thought he could avoid now he has such a challenging health problem.

"I had experienced this kind of situation seven times already, and I am now dealing with the eighth burden, which I am trying to avoid and think I could still avoid as I now have a health problem," he said.

Mr Wissanu, also an author, once wrote a book entitled Life That Is Like A Sea and Beach, in which the sea refers to the political sphere and the beach the life of a civil servant.

When the seawater rises, the beach is nowhere to be seen, and when the water recedes, the beach reemerges, stretching long and wide, said Mr Wissanu, adding he learned the metaphor from former prime minister Thanin Kraivichien, who predicted his life would become like the beach in this story.