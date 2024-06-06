PM to ease anxiety over new adviser

Paetongtarn: Wants party unity

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin said on Wednesday he is ready to clear the air with any Pheu Thai Party MPs upset over the appointment of Wissanu Krea-ngam as his adviser.

The premier made the remarks after being asked about reports that Pheu Thai leader Paetongtarn Shinawatra urged party MPs at a party meeting on Tuesday to support Mr Srettha and Mr Wissanu's appointment. She stressed their unreserved support was critical for the coalition government.

Mr Srettha did not attend the party meeting but said he did not avoid attending it, adding that he would clarify the matter with Pheu Thai MPs if the issue was again raised.

He also expressed confidence the matter would not create gaps between himself and the Pheu Thai MPs.

Mr Wissanu's appointment as the prime minister's adviser came after the Constitution Court accepted a petition seeking Mr Srettha's ouster over the appointment of controversial politician Pichit Chuenban as a PM's Office minister.

Mr Pichit resigned shortly before the court agreed to hear the case against Mr Srettha. The court also rejected a similar petition against Pichit on the grounds that he had already resigned.

Some Pheu Thai MPs were unhappy with Mr Wissanu's appointment due to his role as deputy prime minister in the previous Prayut Chan-o-cha administration connected to the 2014 coup that toppled the Pheu Thai-led government.

As a legal specialist, Mr Wissanu was approached by Mr Srettha to give advice on how to defend himself in court.

Mr Srettha said yesterday that his defence, which is due to be submitted to the court by June 10, is still under review. When asked if he is worried about the case, the premier said he is worried about every issue.

Meanwhile, Pheu Thai secretary-general Sorawong Thienthong played down reports on Wednesday that some party MPs were not satisfied with Mr Srettha appointing Mr Wissanu as his adviser.

Mr Sorawong said no party MPs had an issue with the prime minister's decision, despite the rumours to the contrary.

He also said that Ms Paetongtarn did not try to force the MPs to think like her when she addressed the matter at Tuesday's meeting.

"She only discussed things in the principle ... that if we didn't stick together and blew the appointment issue out of proportion, it could destabilise the government," said Mr Sorawong.