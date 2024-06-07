EC goes ahead with Senate election dates

A woman applies for candidacy in the Senate election, at the Bang Kapi district office in Bangkok on May 20. The first round of district-level voting is scheduled for Sunday. (Photo: Varuth Hirunyatheb)

The Election Commission decided on Friday to stick to its schedule for the Senate election, starting with the first round on Sunday.

EC secretary-general Sawaeng Boonmee said the seven commissioners voted unanimously to hold voting at the district level on Sunday as the Constitutional Court did not foresee any serious repercussions despite its decision to accept a petition from six candidates.

He said the commissioners thoroughly studied the ramifications of the court challenge before reaching the decision on the scheduled election date.

The court on Wednesday agreed to hear the petition seeking its ruling on whether four controversial provisions in the organic law governing the Senate election breach the charter.

The judges’ decision led to speculation that the EC would have to defer voting until the issues in question are cleared.

Mr Sawaeng said the EC would resolve any problems if they emerge after the election.

The Administrative Court earlier struck down four Election Commission rules on campaigning that candidates complained were unfair. In addition, some caretaker senators have complained that the votes in some provinces have been rigged and urged the commission to investigate.

About 45,000 candidates from 20 professional groups have registered to compete in the polling. Only approved candidates can vote in the election. The winners of the district voting on June 9 will move on to provincial votes on June 16, followed by a national vote to select 200 members of the upper house.