Astrologer, technologist named to caretaker Senate

Astrologer Phanuwat Phanwichartkul (Photo: Phanuwat Phanwichartkul Facebook)

His Majesty the King has appointed Phanuwat Phanwichartkul and Pol Maj Gen Pisit Pao-in to succeed two senators who died recently, according to an announcement in the Royal Gazette published on June 7.

Mr Phanuwat and Pol Maj Gen Pisit will fill the seats left vacant by the passing of Adm Saksit Cherdboonmuang and Monthian Buntan. The appointments, which are in line with Section 269 of the constitution, took effect on May 10, according to the June 4 announcement.

The terms of the 250 senators appointed by the previous government expired on May 11 but they remain in office in a caretaker capacity until a new 200-member senate is formed following elections that conclude on June 26.

Mr Phanuwat, a well-known astrologer, served as a member of the Muang Surat Thani municipal council in 1994-95 and as an honorary adviser to a House committee on religions, arts and culture.

Pol Maj Gen Pisit, who retired in 2013 as commander of the Technology Crime Suppression Division, served as a member of the National Reform Steering Assembly in 2015 and was deputy chairman of the reform committee on mass media in 2016..

Pol Maj Gen Pisit Pao-in (File photo)



