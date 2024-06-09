Poll: Two-thirds of Thais dissatisfied with govt’s performance

New cabinet members led by Mr Srettha Thavisin gather for a photo session at the Santi Maitree Building in Government House before their first meeting on May 7, 2024. (Photo: Chanat Katanyu).

Most Thais are not satisfied with the performance of Srettha Thavisin’s government and not confident in its ability to solve national problems, an opinion poll showed on Sunday.

The poll was conducted by the National Institute of Development Administration on June 4-5 on 1,310 people aged 18 and over of various levels of education and occupations throughout the country to gauge their opinions on the Srettha Thavisin administration since it officially took office in September last year.

Asked if they were satisfied with the government's performance over the past nine months, the answers varied as follows:

34.35% mildly dissatisfied, citing delays in the handling of major issues and no change in sight

31.69% very dissatisfied due to total lack of progress and failure to implement the policies promised during the election campaign

25.19% mildly satisfied, saying the economy had improved because of the government's continued push to enact policies and measures, and that results from the government's problem-solving were clearly visible

7.40% very satisfied because the government was determined to help and improve people's well-being

1.37% didn't know/not interested

Asked if they were confident that Mr Srettha's government would be able to tackle the country's major issues, the answers were as follows:

35.95% not confident at all because they had not seen any changes and the government had yet to solve problems at their root causes

35.04% not very confident because the Srettha administration had not achieved its targets and only scratched the surface

22.14% mildly confident, saying the government had the work experience and administrative skills to move the country forward

5.42% very confident, citing the government's strong determination to solve Thailand's problems and administer it effectively

1.45% didn't know/not interested.